The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS -0.5% ) agrees to pay $127.5M to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to resolve investigations into spoofing and false statements.

The investigations were into Scotiabank's activities and trading practices in the metal markets and related conduct as well as pre-trade and mid-market marks and related swap dealer compliance issues, the bank said.

Scotiabank fully reserved for the payments in previous quarters.

Under one of the orders, the CFTC will defer proceedings to suspend or revoke the bank's provisional registration as a swap dealer subject to the bank's implementation of a remediation plan, among other conditions.

Two orders stem from "manipulative and deceptive conduct that spanned more than eight years and involved thousands of occasions of attempted manipulation and spoofing in gold and silver futures contracts," the CFTC said in a statement.