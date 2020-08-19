Battle North Gold (OTCQX:BNAUF -9.0% ) upsized its earlier announced bought deal financing for now gross proceeds of $55M (incl. $5M to be raised through the issuance of 1.87M common shares to be issued as flow-through shares at $2.68/share).

Underwriters have agreed to purchase an additional 5.4M shares at $1.85/share.

The underwriters also have an option to purchase up to an additional 3.24M common shares and 279,855 flow-through shares.

Proceeds of common shares sale will be used for exploration, pre-development and development activities and for general working capital purposes and/or repayment of its loan facility.

Flow-through shares proceeds will be used on exploration expenses on the Red Lake Regional Exploration Claims.

Offer expected to close on or about August 27, 2020.