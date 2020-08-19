Household spending surprised Fed officials by its strength: FOMC minutes

Consumer spending bounced back more than Fed officials expected since their last meeting in June, minutes of the FOMC's July 28-29 meeting showed.

They noted that "household spending likely had recovered about half of its previous decline" supported by a resumption in economic activity and payments made to households under the CARES Act.

But, as Chair Jerome Powell points frequently points out, the outlook for the economy will depend on the course of the virus, and that's seen a "highly uncertain."

Dollar Index spikes 0.8% to 92.99 and gold slides 3.1% to $1,951.70 per ounce.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq give up their previous gains, slipping 0.1% and 0.2% , respectively. The Dow dipped into the red, but is up 0.1% in midafternoon trading.

The called the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook as "very elevated." Risks include additional waves of outbreaks and the possibility that the government's fiscal support for households, businesses and state and local governments might not be enough, they said.

The FOMC members considered it appropriate for the central bank to increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency RMBS and CMBC at least at the current pace " to sustain smooth market functioning."

Some mentioned that banks and other financial institutions could come under "significant stress" if more adverse scenarios unfold regarding the spread of the virus.

Further, the pace of employment gains "likely slowed" from May and June, they said. And they saw the labor market as "a long way from full recovery even after the positive May and June employment reports."

In another theme that Powell often discusses, the employment declines were concentrated among lower-wage and service-sector workers, with a disproportionate effect on African-Americans, Hispanics and women.

As for inflation, they saw reduced demand caused by the pandemic more than offsetting upward pressure on some prices caused by supply constraints or higher demand for some products.

"Many measures of financial market functioning were indicating that improvements achieved since the extreme turbulence in March had been achieved."

The participants noted that the volume of borrowing under Fed facilities had been low in recent months but "agreed that the Federal Reserve’s ongoing provision of backstop credit in various forms continued to be important to sustain the market improvements already achieved.

Several participants suggested that additional accommodations might be required to promote economic recovery and return inflation to the committee's 2% objective.

A couple officials suggested the value of yield caps and targets as a way to reinforce forward guidance on asset purchases, "thereby providing insurance against adverse movements in market expectations regarding the path of monetary policy."

It could also "help limit the amount of asset purchases that the committee would need to make in pursuing its dual-mandate goals."

