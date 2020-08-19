XPO Logistics rallies after KeyBanc joins the bull camp

Aug. 19, 2020 2:11 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)
  • KeyBanc turns constructive on XPO Logistics (XPO +4.1%) with an upgrade to an Overweight rating from Sector Weight.
  • The firm expects XPO to benefit from a cyclical recovery.
  • "In our view, multiple expansion has lagged peers, with our updated sum of the parts analysis suggesting upside in a cyclical recovery. Further, we expect improving endmarket demand, including within less-than-truckload, to be more fully realized in coming quarters, while recent executive appointments suggest additional cost actions intermediately."
  • XPO is one of only five stocks in the air freight and logistics sector with a Seeking Alpha Authors rating and Wall Street rating of over 3.5 out of 5.0.
