Salesforce, Workday targets raised ahead of software earnings blitz

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raises Salesforce's (CRM +1.0% ) price target from $210 to $230 ahead of the earnings report, citing software industry checks that "have been favorable overall, and with some indications of improvement throughout the quarter."

Moskowitz says the checks showed "healthy improvement in demand" for Salesforce, and he names CRM, Crowdstrike, and Palo Alto among his "favorite stocks to own."

RBC's Alex Zukin raises Salesforce from $210 to $220, seeing "improving underlying business momentum" and an "increased likelihood of outperformance across most guided metrics."

Zukin also boosts Workday (WDAY +0.5% ) from $210 to $220, expecting an upside quarter driven by "improved demand amid a healthier end-market and IT budget environment."

RBC maintains Outperform ratings on Salesforce and Workday.

Upcoming software earnings catalysts: Palo Alto Networks (August 24), Salesforce (August 25), Splunk (August 26), Workday and Okta (August 27).

Here's a look at how the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) has performed against the S&P 500 and broader tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) in the past year: