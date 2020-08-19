Verizon's (VZ -0.1% ) move to offer the bigger Disney (DIS -0.3% ) streaming bundle free with its higher-priced plans is an expansion of an existing promotion to offer Disney Plus, but it also comes with a statement: The traditional pay TV bundle is dying.

In an interview with CNBC, Verizon's Frank Boulben says “The current value chain of the media business is not working. It’s broken."

“Content has a key role to play, but very different from what it used to be when we were more of a traditional MVPD," he says. I don’t think we will ever go back to the old bundle approach.”

That might explain why Verizon backed away from buying a major content company (a la AT&T), Alex Sherman notes: Verizon may not need its own content to serve as a gatekeeper for customer acquisition.

Even though Verizon is also offering Apple Music along with the high-priced plans, Boulben suggests you won't see Verizon load up on streaming services, effectively re-creating the bundle - in part due to the inevitable cost ramp-up, but also because including Disney and Apple were differentiated offerings customers couldn't get from AT&T or T-Mobile.

While promotional pressure may lead to some industry bundles getting bigger (and starting to look more like the traditional cable bundle), Verizon is seeing more than half of its 5G Home customers opting for high-speed Internet and no video options.

“We are touching more consumers than any other brand daily,” Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg told CNBC last month. “So, of course, we can partner with Disney ... we can partner with Apple on exclusives on Apple Music, and still get the same sort of our offerings for customers but with a totally different model.”