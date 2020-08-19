Gold sharply lower, dollar gains strength after FOMC minutes surprise

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and silver (XAGUSD:CUR) bulls waiting for a dip might have their opportunity after just-released FOMC minutes (late-July meeting) say the central bankers were surprised by the strength in household spending in wake of the economic crash.

That headline has helped send gold to a 3.25% decline and silver down 4.2% . Alongside, the dollar (UUP, UDN) has jumped 0.55% . There's not a lot going on with interest rates, with the 10-year Treasury yield up a fraction to 0.672%. TLT -0.45% , TBT +0.9%

That "surprise," though, surely won't alter the Fed's outlook on the economy or bring about any halt to massive monetary ease and zero percent policy rates. One wonders if this chart might be making the rounds at the Eccles Building today ...

