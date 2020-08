Penn National Gaming (PENN -1.7% ) is lower after Barstool's Dave Portnoy posted a video saying he has been in bed sick for forty hours.

Within the last hour, Portnoy tweeted that "this is like the 8th time I've had covid" to his followers and noted separately that cult leaders don't die from covid.

Penn's all-time high of $56.96 was carved out this morning just before the Portnoy tweet.

Portnoy holds a big position in Penn following the Barstool deal, but institutions are still the ruling class.