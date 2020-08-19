Occidental Petroleum divests assets to Orion for $1.33B

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.6% ) announces that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to divest Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah Land Grant assets to Orion Mine Finance for ~$1.33B.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2020 and it has a footprint of ~4.5M mineral acres and 1M fee surface acre.

"This transaction significantly advances the progress against our $2B plus divestiture target for 2020. We will retain our core oil and gas assets in the Rockies, including the prolific DJ Basin in Colorado and the highly prospective Powder River Basin in Wyoming.” said President and CEO Vicki Hollub.

