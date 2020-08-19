Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is up 8.3% after a strong reiteration from B. Riley FBR, which expects the theater chain could recover faster than its peers.

The firm says that Marcus' recent price decline (shares fell 6.2% yesterday) wasn't really a reflection of the cinema segment, but rather due to a misinterpretation of Cinemark's (CNK +1.3% ) rationale for its debt offering.

For their part, Cinemark shares fell 13.7% yesterday, after it launched a $400M convertible debt offering.

Meanwhile, Marcus laid out plans to open about two-thirds of its theaters in time for the Labor Day weekend U.S. release of Warner Bros. tentpole Tenet.

B. Riley's target price of $27 suggests a near double-bagger, implying 99% upside from today's $13.60.

And in an interesting split, while Wall Streeters tend to the Very Bullish on Marcus, the stock has had a Quant Rating of Very Bearish since the onset of pandemic-driven theater closures: