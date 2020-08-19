Looking to free up some cash, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -0.5% ) proposes a block trade for $500M worth of shares of Wilmar to a syndicate of managers.

ADM expects to use the proceeds from the trade for general corporate purposes, which may include meeting its working capital requirements, funding its capital expenditures and possible acquisitions/investments in businesses and assets as well as buying back shares.

The proposed block trade also comes with Archer Daniels Midland scoring high on its dividend track record in comparison to peers.