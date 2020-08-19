The latest report on trucking activity showed sequential improvement in July, but volume still standing far below last year's levels.
The Cass Freight Index on shipments fell 13.1% in July, while the truckload linehaul index was down 5.7% and the intermodal price index was off 18.3%. The below Cass chart shows how the shipments compare to the last few years.
Sector watch: Knight-Swift Transportation <<Knight-Swift>>, USA Truck (USAK +0.9%), Marten Transport (MRTN +0.7%), YRC Worldwide (YRCW +10.6%), U.S. Xpress Worldwide (USX +2.4%), ArcBest (ARCB +2.0%), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL +0.7%), Werner Enterprises (WERN +1.4%), Schneider National (SNDR +1.0%), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +0.5%) and Daseke (DSKE -0.2%).