Fed minutes pull rug out from under stocks, rates rise

The Fed was a downer for the market, if just for one day, as mixed signals in the monthly meeting minutes pushed metals down and rates and the dollar higher.

The S&P fell 0.4% , failing to add to today's record close in late selling. Apple, meanwhile, crossed its milestone to $2T in market cap earlier, only to close below that level.

The Dow lost 0.3% , while the Nasdaq fell 0.6% .

The July FOMC minutes triggered a market reaction right after their release.

The committee sounded unconvinced about the effectiveness of yield caps, with the majority saying they "would likely provide only modest benefits in the current environment". That pushed yields up, which helped the dollar break out of its slump.

Gold and silver felt the pressure of higher rates, along with FOMC comments that they saw disinflation as the main price pressure risk and that "additional accommodations might be required to promote economic recovery".

Spot gold fell 3.3% and spot silver lost 4.5% . The 10-year Treasury yield moved up to 0.69%, about 2 basis points, and the dollar index rose 0.7% .

Higher rates helped the Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) end about flat, but reversed earlier gains in Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLK). Airlines (NYSEARCA:JETS) managed to eke out a gain as Southwest reported smaller cash burn. At the end, no sectors finished in the green.

One of the bright spots was Target, which soared more than 12% on strong digital sales and private label execution.