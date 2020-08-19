FQ4, Sharps Compliance (SMED -8.5% ) reported revenue of $12.6M (+3.3% Y/Y) led by 6% growth in customer billings to $13.5M.

Led by growth from all service lines, gross margins expanded 130 basis points to 33.3%.

Net income rose to $2.2M or $0.13/share from $490K or $0.03/share in year ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, cash stood at $5.4M vs. $4.5M as of June 30, 2019.

Sharps brought its new autoclave online at Texas facility increasing medical waste processing capacity from 10 to 18M pounds; further expansion expected to be complete by October 2020 which will expand capacity to 27M pounds annually.

Investing in its route-based business (37 states vs. 35 states in Q3) has lead to doubling of customer billings in the Assisted Living market (+96% Y/Y to $1.3M) for Q4.

With several key markets experienced high billings, retail and home healthcare grew 54% Y/Y to $5.4M and 14% to $2.3M respectively.

"Looking forward, we have been very pleased to see a rebound in the July and August route-based business which is trending to September 2020 quarterly billings of an estimated $2.8 to $2.9M. Additionally, while the number of MedSafe liners returned for processing dipped in Q4, they have returned to or exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels in July and August," president & CEO David P. Tusa commented.

Sharps Compliance believes that revenues could be favorably impacted over the upcoming year led by continued strong flu immunization seasons and multi-shot COVID-19 immunization efforts.

