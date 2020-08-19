After facing flak on its lack of action, Facebook (FB +0.3% ) is cracking down on the groups tied to the Pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon, banning hundreds of groups and ads linked to the movement.

The social network banned about 900 pages and groups, and 1,500 ads linked to QAnon, which has been linked to a number of violent criminal incidents. It's also restricted the reach of more than 10,000 Instagram pages and nearly 2,000 groups pushing the unfounded theory, which includes allegations that President Trump is secretly saving the world from powerful Satanic cannibals in authority positions.

That's part of a "policy expansion," Facebook says: “Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts associated with these movements and organizations will be removed when they discuss potential violence."

Perhaps most important to those calling for action from Facebook: The groups and accounts will no longer be featured in the "recommendations" sidebar on similar pages.

Peer social network Twitter (TWTR +2.7% ) took its own action on July 21: “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm.” That included no longer recommending QAnon content and accounts, and no longer highlighting linked content as "trending."

