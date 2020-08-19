Bloomberg sources say workplace productivity software company Asana (ASANA) will turn to the NYSE for its planned direct listing late next month. Nasdaq also reportedly put in a pitch for the deal.

Spotify and Slack both went public through NYSE direct listings.

Asana's financials could become available as early as next week, and the company will host an analyst day in September.

Sources say Asana has been trading for a roughly $5B market value on the secondary market.

The details aren't finalized and Asana's plans can still change.

Previously: Asana files for direct IPO (Feb. 03 2020)