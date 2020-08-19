Five of the largest Canadian producers - West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF +4.6% ), Norbord (OSB +4.9% ), Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF +7% ), Interfor (OTC:IFSPF +5% ) and CanWel Building Materials (OTC:CWXZF +1% ) - all set new 52-week highs in Toronto, driven by new record high prices for lumber and wood panel products due to continuing robust demand from renovation and new home markets.

September lumber on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange earlier jumped by the exchange maximum $29, or +3.85% to $783 per 1,000 board feet, after settling yesterday at a record $754.

RBC Capital's Paul Quinn expects strong prices to continue for some time, and upgrades Resolute Forest Products (RFP +22.8% ) to Outperform from sector perform; he has Outperform ratings in most lumber stocks under coverage, except Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYN -0.2% ), which he rates at Sector Perform.

He raises stock price targets for nine forestry companies, with the biggest jumps of $8 to $85 for West Fraser and $7 to $57 for Norbord.

Investors are "under-appreciating the cash generation potential of the businesses given that unit production costs should actually decline given the greater fixed cost contribution per unit and recent investments in efficiency," Quinn writes.

ETFs: WOOD, CUT