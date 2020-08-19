Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) says it will back a new venture to develop the largest-ever facility to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

Starting in 2022, the 1PointFive JV will build a facility located on 100 acres in Texas' Permian Basin, aiming to capture up to 1M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, Occidental said in a joint statement with P-E firm Rusheen Capital.

Carbon dioxide captured at the facility will be stored underground and used to increase pressure in the oil field and speed up production.

The project will benefit from a federal tax credit designed to encourage investment in carbon capture and sequestration projects.