L Brands (NYSE:LB) jumps after Q2 EPS is reported above even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

As expected, the retailer leaned on e-commerce sales during the pandemic-disrupted quarter for Victoria's Secret (+65% Y/Y) and Bath & Body Works (+191%). Total sales were down 20% from a year ago.

L Brands didn't issue any formal guidance, but the conference call tomorrow morning could give a peek at Q3 trends.

Shares of L Brands are up 4.33% AH to $29.70.

