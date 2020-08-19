Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares gain 3.2% AH following fiscal Q3 beats with 13% Y/Y revenue growth to $964.13M.

Semiconductor & System Test Design revenue was $870.7M, up from $769.4M in last year's quarter. Software Integrity sales were $93.4M versus $83.6M.

Segment revenue breakdown: Time-based license, $612.1M (consensus: $595.3M); Upfront, $210.9M (consensus: $150.2M); Maintenance and Service, $141.1M (consensus: $147M).

For Q4, SNPS expects $1-1.03B in revenue (consensus: $1.04B) and $1.51-1.56 EPS (consensus: $1.69)

For the year, Synopsys forecasts $3.66-3.69B in revenue (consensus: $3.62B) and $5.48-5.53 EPS (consensus: $5.27)

Press release.

Previously: Synopsys EPS beats by $0.40, beats on revenue (Aug. 19 2020)