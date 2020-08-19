Fidelity Investments AUM rises 15% Y/Y in Q2

Fidelity Investments' assets under management in Q2 increased 15% Y/Y to $3.3T, the company said in a report posted on its website.

Assets under administration grew 8% Y/Y to $8.3T.

Customers opened 1.17M new retail accounts in the quarter.

As consumers dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, customers' digital activity increased during the quarter, with daily activity in Fidelity's 401(k)/403(b) participant website up 42% Y/Y.

Daily digital activity among retail digital properties surged 59% Y/Y.

From April to June, Fidelity hired 2,000+ financial consultants, technology associates, licensed representatives, and customer service representatives.