Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) appoints Sveinung Støhle as its new CEO and Håvard Furu as its new CFO, effective Aug. 21.

Steffen Føreid previously gave notice of his intention to resign as the partnership's CEO and CFO upon the board's approval of a succession plan.

Støhle has served as President and CEO of Höegh LNG Holdings since 2005, after holding positions as President of Total LNG USA, Executive VP and COO of Golar LNG, and others.

Føreid has held the ranks of CEO and CFO of Höegh LNG Partners since 2018 and was CFO of Höegh LNG from 2010.