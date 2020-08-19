Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) reports positive preliminary results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, CONTROL, evaluating certain approaches to mitigating diarrheal toxicity associated with breast cancer med neratinib, the most common treatment-related adverse event. The data were just published in September issue of Annals of Oncology.

The most significant improvement was observed with a dose escalation strategy with loperamide (sold as Imodium A-D by Johnson & Johnson's consumer unit) as needed, including using a lower dose of neratinib during the first two weeks of a 52-week treatment period.

In the dose-escalation cohort, patients who completed one year of treatment or had the highest median treatment duration compared to other cohorts, the incidence of grade 3 (severe) diarrhea was reduced by over 60% (15% in CONTROL vs. 40% in ExteNET) compared to the Phase 3 ExteNET trial (use of anti-diarrheal medication was not mandatory). Discontinuations dropped by over 80% (3% vs. 17%) and the need to dose reduce dropped almost 90% (3% vs. 26%). No patients were hospitalized.

The FDA first approved the kinase inhibitor, branded as Nerlynx, in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of early-stage HER2+ breast cancer.

In ExteNET, 95% of Nerlynx-treated patients reported diarrhea.