Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) rises 1.3% in after-hours trading after announcing that it has collected ~99% of August cash base rent, consistent with 99% of July cash base rent that was paid and collected.

98% of June, May, and April cash base rents were paid and collected.

The remaining 1%-2% of cash base rents are associated with the previously agreed upon deferral agreements. All deferred amounts are to be paid back starting in July 2020 and ending in March 2021.

YTD, the REIT said it has completed 10 lease renewals and expansions totaling 471,584 square feet at an increased GAAP rent of 8.0%.

Current available liquidity is in excess of $35M through its revolving credit facility and cash on hand as of Aug. 19, 2020.

