Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) upside Q2 report includes record data center revenue, which included the Mellanox acquisition and grew 54% Q/Q and 167% Y/Y.

Revenue breakdown: Gaming, $1.65B (consensus: $1.41B; +24% Q/Q, 26% Y/Y); Data Center, $1.75B (consensus: $1.71B); Professional Visualization, $203M (consensus: $299.3M; down 34% Q/Q, -30% Y/Y); Auto, $111M (consensus: $99.3M; down 28% Q/Q; -47% Y/Y).

Adjusted gross margin was 66%, in-line with guidance and above the 64.5% consensus.

For Q3, Nvidia expects revenue of $4.4B (+/- 2%) and non-GAAP gross margin of 65.5%. Analysts expected $3.97B in revenue and 65.2% gross margin.

"Our new Ampere GPU architecture is sprinting out of the blocks, with the world’s top cloud service providers and server makers moving quickly to offer NVIDIA accelerated computing. Mellanox grew sharply, driven by the need for high-speed networking in cloud data centers to scale-out AI services," says CEO Jensen Huang.

