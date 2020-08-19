With more U.S. states pushing through sports betting legislation, International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) say they have struck a long-term sports betting technology agreement

Under the terms of the deal, Boyd Gaming will utilize IGT's PlaySports platform to support the casino operator's retail sportsbooks throughout Nevada, along with its Nevada-based mobile sports app and online sports betting portal.

Boyd Gaming will also use IGT's self-service PlaySports Kiosks throughout its Nevada-based gaming venues.

The companies plan to take a phased approach for rolling out the features and services associated with the technology agreement.

The new arrangement adds to a sports betting relationship between the two companies that dates back to 2018.

IGT +4.41% after hours to $10.65

Source: Press Release