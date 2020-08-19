Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) client assets under administration reaches a record $908.2B at July 31, 2020, up 4% from June 30, 2020 and 9% from a year earlier.

The increase of client assets was primarily attributable to the appreciation of equity markets, along with the net addition of Private Client Group financial advisors, the company said.

"The M&A pipeline is healthy and institutional fixed income activity remained robust during the month," said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly.

Financial assets under management of $150.4B increased 3% M/M and 4% Y/Y.

Raymond James Bank net loans of $21.3B were roughly flat vs. June 30, 2020 and up 3% Y/Y.

Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $51.9B were unchanged from June and jumped 39% Y/Y.