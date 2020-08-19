Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) appoints Harry Conger as its new Executive VP and COO effective Sept. 1, and Jonathan Price as its new CFO effective Oct. 1.

Conger most recently was of President and COO of the Americas with Freeport McMoRan, where he helped deliver large-scale projects including Morenci in the U.S. and Cerro Verde in Peru.

Price succeeds Ron Millos, who recently announced his retirement after spending 25 years at Teck; Price joins Teck from BHP, where he held several senior roles including Chief Transformation Officer.