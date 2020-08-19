Bloomberg reports that Airbnb (AIRB) has confidentially filed paperwork with the SEC for an initial public offering.

The price range and number of shares will be determined at a later date.

Airbnb was valued at $18B during an April fundraising round, slashed from the prior $31B value due to the pandemic's impact on the travel industry.

Last week, Bloomberg sources said Airbnb's Q2 revenue dropped at least 67% Y/Y. Bookings were down 30% Y/Y in June, a large improvement on May's 70% decline.

