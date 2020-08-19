Under its refinancing and new credit agreement, Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) announced a $425M 7-year term loan B and a $175M 5-year revolving credit facility.

The applicable margin range on the term loan is 4.50-4.75% for LIBOR and 3.50-3.75% for base rate; for revolving credit facility it is 4.25-4.75% for LIBOR and 3.25-3.75% for base rate.

Term loan proceeds will be used to repay outstanding amounts under its 2017 credit facility and to repurchase or retire at maturity its 2.875% convertible senior notes due June 15, 2021.

Revolving credit facility proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Separately, the company terminated 2017 credit facility, including elimination of spring-forward maturity provision.

TPC repurchased $130.1M convertible notes for $132.4M; post repurchases $69.9M remain outstanding.