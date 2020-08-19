Michael Burry's Scion takes new stake in Alphabet, exits Boeing

Interesting portfolio changes disclosed by Scion Asset Management in Q2, with the fund reporting a total value of $315.2M. The fund is run by Michael Burry, of "The Big Short" fame

Burry bought 80K call options in Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), with notional value of $113M. Other notable buys include an $8.4M stake in Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM), and a $10.6M stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).

The fund boosted holdings in Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Cuts positions in Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Exits stakes in Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Boeing (NYSE:BA).