Halo Labs (OTCQX:AGEEF) completed the acquisition of all of the common shares of Ukiah Ventures thereby increasing production through the latter's cannabis processing and distribution facilities in Ukiah, California.

It also plans to execute a large, indoor cultivation operation in collaboration with Terphogz, doing business as Zkittlez.

Shares were acquired for a consideration of 71.9M shares in Halo at C$0.12; for share exchange, Halo entered into a escrow agreement with Odyssey Trust Company and certain Ukiah shareholders post which 20% of the Payment Shares are held in escrow for a year.