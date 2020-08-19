AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is up 7.6% after hours following CEO Adam Aron's Closing Bell appearance on CNBC, ahead of tomorrow's reopening of more than 100 U.S. theaters.

Aron detailed the measures AMC was taking (mask measures, restricted capacity and heightened cleaning protocols), and particularly the new cleaning: "I actually think that our theaters have never been cleaner. I think dirty movie theaters is something that people have been anxious about for decades; well, not any more ... we simply cannot afford to operate our theaters unless you could eat off the floor."

As for whether society needs to be going to the movies given current challenges, Aron says: "First ... We have 35,000 employees around the world, 25,000 in the United States. They want their jobs back. Many of those employees are at the lower end of the wage scale; they live paycheck to paycheck.

"If you go back to the Great Depression, movie theaters were very full ... in tough times people do need to be amused and entertained, and to escape."

But that said, Aron notes AMC could have reopened in May in many jurisdictions but chose to delay it, to assure the public the theaters would be safe.

The company is restricting seating capacity to 30% of the auditorium for now.