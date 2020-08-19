New Fortress Energy prices $1B senior secured notes
Aug. 19, 2020 5:21 PM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)NFEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) prices its previously announced private offering of $1,000M (upsized from $800M) senior secured notes due 2025.
- The notes will bear interest at 6.750% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 100% of principal, plus accrued interest, if any, from September 2, 2020.
- Net proceeds and cash on hand to be used to repay amounts outstanding under its credit agreement and to redeem in full the senior secured bonds and senior unsecured bonds issued by its subsidiary, NFE South Power Holdings Limited.