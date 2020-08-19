Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is entering into accelerated share repurchase agreements for $10B of common stock.
The buyback is part of Intel's previously announced $20B share repurchase program, which was announced last October and suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the ASR completion, Intel will have repurchased $17.6B of the $20B authorization.
Intel shares are up 2.2% AH to $49.40.
INTC has dropped 23% in the past quarter after the company reported a 7nm product delay due to a "defect mode" in the process.