MSG Networks -1.9% as CEO, CFO disclose share sales

Aug. 19, 2020 5:26 PM ETMSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)MSGNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is off 1.9% postmarket following the disclosure that CEO/President Andrea Greenberg sold just under 61,000 shares.
  • Greenberg sold 35,991 shares on Monday at an average price of $10.99, and another 25,000 shares Tuesday at an average price of $10.34.
  • Those moves leave her with direct beneficial ownership of 80,386 shares.
  • Also, CFO/Treasurer Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares Monday, at an average price of $10.78. Following that transaction, he beneficially owns 65,302 shares.
  • And Dawn Darino-Gorski, controller and principal accounting officer, sold 20,000 shares yesterday, at an average price of $10.12.
