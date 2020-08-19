Copper prices (HG1:COM) climbed to a two-year high today as Rio Tinto delayed restarting a smelter at its Kennecott mine in Utah, adding to supply disruptions that have underpinned a price rebound and left the industry running low on inventories.

Most actively traded copper futures for September delivery settled +1.6% at $3.02/lb., a level many analysts believe incentivizes miners to pursue longer-term projects to extract the metal.

A shortage of investment in new mines due to low prices in recent years is one reason some analysts are bullish on the metal.

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) closed +3.7% as one of today's top two gainers on the S&P 500.

With today's gains, copper is now up 8% YTD and ~25% in the past three months, making it one of the best performing major assets over the period.

ETFs: CPER, COPX, JJC, JJCTF