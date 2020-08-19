Halo Labs (OTCQX:AGEEF) entered into a LOI to establish a JV and strategic alliance with Terphogz, doing business as Zkittlez, thereby operating a state- and locally licensed commercial cannabis cultivation indoor grow facility at Ukiah Ventures.

Under the JV, Halo plans to start the build-out in last quarter of 2020 and to complete the build-out by mid-2021, utilizing Halo’s working capital line.

The JV will produce and manufacture cannabis products, using Zkittlez existing proprietary cannabis genetics, under Halo’s various licenses in California.

Not only will Halo's revenue and operating profit be benefited but also the vertical supply chain in California would be strengthened.