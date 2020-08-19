California's Independent System Operator says it does not expect to impose rotating power outages this afternoon and evening, after avoiding rolling blackouts yesterday as consumers cut their energy use enough to ward off outages.

The grid operator says conservation measures by consumers and large energy users have succeeded in reducing strain on the grid, while generation from out of state and wind energy resources also was higher.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) nevertheless has again warned customers to remain prepared for possible outages.

Other relevant stocks include EIX, SRE.