Utilities Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) are facing "steep penalties" for power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias that left millions in darkness for as long as a week, according to New York's Gov. Cuomo.

The state has completed the first phase of its investigation into the companies' responses to Isaias and found evidence that they failed to properly prepare for it, and Cuomo says he plans to propose legislation to "facilitate, expedite and clarify the process for a utility to lose their franchise."

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams says he wants to kick out Con Ed and bring the city's electric grid under municipal control, accusing the utility of providing overpriced and inadequate service.

The governors of Connecticut and New Jersey also have ordered state regulators to investigate how utilities prepared for and responded to Isaias.