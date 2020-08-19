Canada's government says it will join in an environmental assessment of a major expansion to Teck Resources' (NYSE:TECK) proposed Castle coal mine in British Columbia.

The Environment Minister's office says the decision was made after analyzing the potential of the project to cause adverse effects within areas of federal jurisdiction.

Eight interveners asked the government to step in on the assessment, including First Nations on both sides of the border and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Teck's proposed expansion would increase the size of Canada's largest mine for steelmaking coal by ~36%.