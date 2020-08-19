Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is making contingency plans for permitting on federal lands in case there is a change in the White House, CEO Tom Jorden told the webcast Enercom Oil & Gas Conference today.

Cimarex has 32 federal permits approved and "mostly ready to go," with another 14 in progress that are expected to receive approval soon, Jorden said, noting that existing federal permits are good for two years but about half of the 32 approved permits will need extensions.

"We've never had a federal permit extension denied, but a different posture on permits could lead to a different result, on things like right-of-ways, species protection and water" issues, the CEO said.

Jorden was not specific on the contingency plans except to say drilling of New Mexico wells could be accelerated if necessary.

Elizabeth Ames Coleman, co-founder of Energy North America, told the group that "the old Joe Biden" likely would not "entertain something so provocative and dramatic as a frack ban," but the "pull from the left" may influence incremental changes, which would be "death by a thousand cuts" for the oil industry.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.