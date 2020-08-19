PPL Corp. (PPL +0.1% ) is little changed after Mizuho downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $29.50 price target, following the announcement of the company's plan to divest its U.K. operations.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell says the stock is at fair value following last week's strong stock gains as well as a "reasonable best case scenario on a U.K. sale price coupled with minimal tax leakage."

PPL said last week that it sees an opportunity to unlock significant value through the sale of Western Power Distribution and the strategic repositioning of the company's portfolio to be fully U.S.-based.

PPL's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.