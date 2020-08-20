Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCPK:SCBH) declares $0.14/share quarterly dividend, 16.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.12.

Forward yield 4.43%

Payable Sept. 15; for shareholders of record Sept. 3; ex-div Sept. 2.

Richard M. Sanborn, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Board of Directors is very pleased to be able to continue our record of returning capital back to shareholders. This third-quarter dividend represents a 16.7% increase over the second-quarter dividend, and is reflective of company's continued success."

