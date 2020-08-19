Southwest Gas (SWX -0.5% ) is upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $73 price target at Wells Fargo, which says the shares now lag the S&P utilities index YTD and trade at discounts to Gas LDC peers.

Wells analyst Sarah Akers says Southwest's construction business, which comprises 25%-30% of EPS, has proven resilient through the economic downturn, while on the regulated side, staff recommendations in the Arizona and Nevada rate cases appear reasonable.

"All things considered, we see a more balanced risk/reward heading into 2021," Akers writes.

SWX's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.