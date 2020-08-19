Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it will rebrand its global agriculture unit by changing its name to Viterra later this year, prompting speculation of a spinoff.

Glencore says the unit will adopt the name of the company it acquired in 2012.

The company says the ag unit has been in the process of separating from the parent, setting up its own legal, technology and financial systems, but the unit's relationship with Glencore, which owns 49.99% of the agribusiness, remains intact.

Glencore "may be preparing for a divestiture," says Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein. "Even if they don't spin off or sell for a number of years, separating it from the Glencore name would be the first step in case they want to divest in the future."

The former CEO of Glencore's agriculture division, Chris Mahoney, stepped down in 2019 to retire after 17 years in the role.