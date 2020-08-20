FDA puts emergency approval of blood plasma on hold

Last week, just as the FDA was preparing to issue an emergency authorization for blood plasma as a COVID-19 treatment, Government health leaders including Dr. Francis S. Collins and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci urged caution citing weak data from the country’s largest plasma study.

The authorization is on hold for now as more data is reviewed.

Convalescent plasma uses the blood from recovered coronavirus patients who have built antibodies against the diseases and infuses it into people with COVID-19 to prevent severe disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It could be a political decision because you have a lot of people over there who don’t want to rush things because they want to do it after November 3," said President Trump.

Senior health officials have privately expressed concern about the rapid growth of the Mayo program and the perceived rush to declare plasma effective without the affirmation of results from randomized trials.