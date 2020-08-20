Asia-Pacific shares retreat on growing concerns over economic recovery

Japan -0.90% on U.S. Fed's gloomy economic view.

China -1.08% .

Hong Kong -2.05% .

Australia -0.86% due to concern that ties with China will worsen further after a report that Australian regulators will reject acquisitions by a Chinese company.

Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday after Fed minutes showed policy makers are finding it difficult to forecast the path of the economy.

In the minutes of the July Fed meeting, the policy committee said that the swift rebound in employment seen in May and June had likely slowed and that additional "substantial improvement" in the labor market would hinge on a "broad and sustained" reopening of business activity.