Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Evotec (OTCPK:EVOTF) have expanded their existing drug discovery partnership related to Gaucher disease – a genetic lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the glucocerebrosidase gene. The parties intend to develop a treatment for Gaucher patients.

The partnership brings together Evotec’s induced pluripotent stem cell (“iPSC”) platform and drug discovery capabilities with Centogene's global proprietary rare disease platform.

The collaboration builds on the partnership Evotec and Centogene entered in 2018 with the goal to discover and develop novel small molecules in rare hereditary metabolic diseases.