U.S., China agree to Phase 1 trade talks, says commerce ministry

China's commerce ministry says trade talks with the United States will happen "in the coming days" to evaluate progress on the Phase 1 deal that went into effect in February.

Earlier this week, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said no new high-level trade talks were on the schedule, but talks were underway regarding deal implementation.

The deal required China to import an additional $77B of U.S. farm and manufactured goods, energy and services in the first year, compared to 2017 levels. Official data suggests China is running behind on this goal.